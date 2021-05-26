Namibia: Guilty Fishrot Lawyers Get Appeal Chance

Two South African lawyers who ended up being found guilty of offences under the Immigration Control Act when they travelled to Namibia to represent six of the men charged in the Fishrot corruption case will be allowed to appeal to the Supreme Court against their convictions.

Acting judge Kobus Miller, with judge Dinnah Usiku concurring, on Friday granted senior counsel Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert leave to appeal against a High Court judgement in which their first appeal against their convictions was dismissed in September last year.

Miller noted that in last year's appeal judgement the court concluded Hellens and Joubert had been carrying out their profession and as a result contravened the Immigration Control Act when they were due to represent the Fishrot accused in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court near the end of November 2019, without having work permits in terms of the act.

He added that the court is nonetheless of the view that another court may find that since the two senior counsel were in Namibia for a once-off bail application they were not practising or carrying on their profession as contemplated in the Immigration Control Act.

Hellens and Joubert were arrested before they were due to represent the first six accused in the Fishrot fishing quotas corruption case - including former Cabinet members Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala - in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on 29 November 2019.

They admitted guilt on charges of working in Namibia without having the required employment permits and furnishing false or misleading information to an immigration officer during a late-afternoon court appearance on the same day, and were each sentenced to fines totalling N$10 000 or a prison term of 18 months.

In their application to be allowed to appeal to the Supreme Court, the two lawyers argued the interpretation of the Immigration Control Act that resulted in them being convicted led to an absurdity, Miller noted.

According to their argument, they were in Namibia only for a temporary stay and thus were issued with visitor's entry permits. While the state argued they were supposed to have obtained work permits, according to the Immigration Control Act a work permit can be issued only to someone residing in Namibia, which they were not, and as a result it would not have been legally possible for them to get Namibian work permits for a temporary stay in the country to appear in a once-off bail hearing, they are also arguing.