Namibia: Shikongo Was a Visionary - Geingob

President Hage Geingob yesterday said the late Windhoek mayor, Matheus Kristof Shikongo, was a principled and visionary man whose contributions to the City of Windhoek are still visible and palpable.

In the speech read on his behalf by vice-president Nangolo Mbumba at Shikongo's memorial service, Geingob said Shikongo was a trailblazer and pioneer who lived a meaningful life and has left behind an admirable legacy.

Geingob said Shikongo's journey to success in life was not easy.

"There was no silver spoon, only the unflattering reality of sweat and hard work," Geingob said.

According to the president, Shikongo remained tenacious in his purpose, never shunning difficulties or challenge until he reached the upper echelons of leadership.

Geingob said at the time nobody could have predicted that Shikongo would one day become a consummate businessman and the mayor of the City of Windhoek in an independent Namibia.

"His savviness in entrepreneurial pursuits is legendary. Long before he donned the mayoral chain, he had already made an impact on the citizens of Windhoek and indeed the nation at large," he said.

Shikongo helped establish the ABC brand at Okapya, Oluno and Omuthiya, as well as the popular Club Thriller, which was the mainstay of city nightlife for may years.

Despite his numerous commercial achievements, Shikongo's lifetime accomplishments and contribution to Namibia went far beyond the world of business, Geingob said.

Subsequently, he was elected as mayor, becoming the first black mayor of the City of Windhoek.

"He will be remembered for his invaluable contribution to the development of our nation," Geingob said.

"As much as our hearts are aching due to the loss of this committed patriot, we are aware that the greatest pain lies in the hearts of his family. We hope our presence today and words of comfort will bring solace and peace during this difficult period of bereavement," the president said.

Meanwhile, former president Sam Nujoma described Shikongo as a humble, principled and courageous man.

He said Shikongo was generous in spirit and had a charming personality.

"He had the endearing ability to lift any mood and fortify our resolve in even the most difficult situations. He had a sense of humour and was humble," the founding president said.

Nujoma said Shikongo was an honest man, who never hesitated to speak up for what he believed in.

Shikongo would be remembered for his kindness, professional approach and, above all, for his ever-present sense of calm, Nujoma said.

He said Shikongo worked hard to advance Swapo's cause.

"But his greatest loyalty was reserved for his country and its people. In this regard, we bid him farewell, but also commemorate and acknowledge his immense contributions to our country," the former president said.

Nujoma said Shikongo was a trained People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) intelligence operator, who housed and clothed Plan fighters and provided them with his vehicle to carry out their clandestine missions.

This led to him being detained and tortured.

Shikongo, who was the mayor of Windhoek in 1993 and from 2000 to 2010, died nearly two weeks ago due to Covid-19 complications.

He was 70 years old and was buried at Gammams Cemetery in Windhoek's Pionierspark area.