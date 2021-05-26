Namibia: Shaningwa Sweeps Away Gay Debate

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa yesterday swatted away questions regarding her party's position on the ongoing debate on gay rights, demanding to be left alone as she was sweeping her house.

In a telephonic conversation with The Namibian yesterday, Shaningwa refused to state whether the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo's remarks that homosexuality is "satanic and demonic" represents the ruling party's position on the issue.

Nekongo's remarks last week sparked a debate on social media with various prominent figures, including first lady Monica Geingos, weighing in on the issue.

Nekongo said Swapo's youth wing was dismayed at the growing debate on homosexuality in the National Assembly, which he says is consuming time that should be reserved for "more important motions".

He told parliamentarians, especially those deployed by Swapo to the National Assembly, to stop wasting their time discussing the rights and possible legalisation of homosexuality in Namibia, because it was not important.

Nekongo's onslaught against homosexuality comes at a time when there are growing calls from activists and civil society for parliament to enact laws protecting the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community.

This includes laws that recognise same-sex marriages.

However, homosexuality is not illegal in Namibia as Nekongo alleges, but the government is currently considering repealing the common-law offences of sodomy and unnatural sexual offences.

Yesterday, Shaningwa was specifically asked to state the ruling party's position on the issue of same-sex marriages and homosexuality in general.

She said she had no time to discuss homosexuality issues as she was busy cleaning her house.

"You like provoking people. I thought you were calling me to talk about something important, like someone's death or an accident or something, but you are calling me to talk about issues of homosexuality. No, I am on a public holiday. I am busy sweeping my house, but you are calling to ask me about issues related to homosexuals," she said.

Activists for sexual minority groups last week called on president Hage Geingob to condemn Nekongo's remarks as they were "very embarrassing and extremely insidious".

The leaders of the Namibia Equal Rights Movement also want the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate Nekongo's statement for possible incitement to violence against minority groups and to take appropriate action against him.

Namibia Equal Rights Movement activists Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe and Omar van Reenen in a statement issued on Friday said the government must take appropriate action against Nekongo "to protect the human rights of this vulnerable group".

Other commentators, including Ndumba Kamwanyah and the chief executive officer of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board Nangula Uaandja also took to social media on the issue.

Uaandja was, however, condemned after suggesting that Namibia would need to hold a national referendum to decide on whether to legalise abortion and homosexuality.

Uaandja later backtracked after an outrage and said: "I have many people in my circles as friends, colleagues and family members who identify as LGBTQ+ and I love, accept and appreciate them as individuals/human beings. In some cases, they are my favourites".

"While I will protect and defend them against discrimination and other forms of attack/harm, it does not mean I must support legalising their way of life, because I do not have a biblical justification to do so," she said.