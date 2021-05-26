South Africa: Two People Died and Dozens Left Homeless in Plettenberg Bay Fire

26 May 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Siphokazi Mnyobe

Two people died in a fire that gutted 13 shacks and damaged five more in Qolweni informal settlement in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday. At least 25 people were affected.

Ward 3 Councillor Xola Matyila said the fire started before 6am, and is believed to be arson.

Community leader Siyabonga Momo said, "It pains us that we can't identify the two deceased and inform their families. The third guy who was with them ran away, so we are struggling to find him because he owns the shack where the fire is said to have started."

The deceased are believed to be a man and the girlfriend of the shack owner who ran away. Authorities are yet to determine their identities.

Momo welcomed the prompt assistance by the state to help the fire victims. "We just hope that they will keep the promises they've made to the people," he said. This included that uniforms will be brought for affected learners so that they do not have to miss school.

Bitou Municipality Acting Mayor Sandiso Gcabayi also visited the fire victims. In a statement later that day, the municipality said that material to rebuild the shacks will be provided to accommodate the homeless families.

According to the statement, Gcabayi also promised to ask Home Affairs to assist people who lost their IDs and birth certificates.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.