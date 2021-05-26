Ethiopia: Dial D for Determination - MTN Considers a Second Bite At the Ethiopian Cherry

analysis

MTN still has a chance to enter the East African country after losing a bidding process for a telecommunications licence. A consortium led by the UK's Vodafone Group, the parent company of SA's Vodacom, won the bidding process for a licence.

MTN Group is not giving up on its ambition to enter Ethiopia after it lost a bid to buy a telecommunications licence in the East African country to a rival consortium led by the UK's Vodafone Group.

The Ethiopian government awarded a new telecommunications licence to a consortium that includes Vodafone Group, the parent company of South Africa's Vodacom, which is MTN's main competitor.

The Vodafone consortium successfully outbid MTN by $250-million (R3.4-billion) for a licence that will enable Vodafone to build, own and operate a nationwide telecommunications network in Ethiopia.

Bloomberg reported that the consortium led by Vodafone submitted a bid of $850-million (R11.7-billion). MTN confirmed to Business Maverick that its consortium, which includes the Silk Road Fund, China's state-owned investment fund, placed a bid of $600-million (R8.3-billion). The Silk Road Fund mostly bankrolls infrastructure, energy and resource projects.

Two telecommunication licences were initially up for grabs as Ethiopia's government has attempted to privatise its multibillion-dollar telecommunications industry...