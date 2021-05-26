Namibia: Police Probe Kidnapping of Walvis Bay Teen

The Erongo police are investigating the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy from Tutaleni location at Walvis Bay.

Erongo police regional commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba, said: "We are investigating the matter. We have the report and the father is yet to open a case. However, we call upon the public to remain calm. We know it is that time when schools are reopening and parents may panic. Please exercise caution and ensure that children are generally protected."

On Monday the teenager was on his way to a barber when two unknown men, who were following him, grabbed and threatened to kill him with a knife.

Two other men allegedly drove up in a silver Toyota Corolla with dark windows and pushed the teenager into the car and drove off with him. The kidnappers were allegedly going to deliver him to someone in South Africa the next day.

At Okahandja the victim allegedly managed to escape and got a lift to Windhoek. He then called his father in Walvis Bay.

The teenager is back at the harbour town after his father fetched him from Windhoek.