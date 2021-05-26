South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Confirms Total of 292,148 Cases of Covid-19 in Western Cape

25 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of 1pm on 25 May 2021, the Western Cape has 3421 active COVID-19 infections, with a total of 292 148 people having been infected with COVID-19 to date and 276 962 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 2 additional deaths since our last daily update on Monday, 24 May, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 11 765. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID -19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

"Vaccine registration on the EVDS is now zero-rated on the Western Cape Government's public Wi-Fi hotspots"

The Western Cape Government has secured zero-rated access to the National Government's Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) website through its public Wi-Fi hotspots.

This means that people can access EVDS on the public Wi-Fi hotspots, without affecting their allocation of 3GB free data per month.

By zero-rating this website, a greater number of people from across the province will be able to register for their vaccines, regardless of whether they live in rural settings or have limited access to the internet.

To use the Western Cape Government's public Wi-Fi hotspots to register on the EVDS, you can click on the blue button which reads "COVID-19: Info & Help" on the landing page.

This will direct you to the vaccination registration link where you can complete, or assist someone in completing, their vaccine registration online.

The Western Cape Government's public Wi-Fi hotspots are available across the province. To find your nearest public Wi-Fi hotspot, you can visit: www.westerncape.gov.za/wifi. You can then insert the name of your suburb and select the search function to see where your nearest Wi-Fi hotspot is.

The time has come for us to fight back against COVID-19 by getting registered for our vaccine. #LetsDoThis Western Cape.

