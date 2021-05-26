South Africa: We Must Realign Morality, Justice and Politics - and Look Unflinchingly At the Truth

opinion

How do we realign morality and politics? Is this what Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to do? The spiritual decay and moral decrepitude are crippling our spirit and souls, and having a very negative impact on our everyday lives. The socioeconomic strife of millions is evidence of this and, on top of it all, racism is infused into our functioning.

I recently listened to a podcast on the topic of morality in politics, an interesting conversation between Marianne Williamson and Dr Cornel West, and found it not only fascinating but, as always, very instructive to our own politics in South Africa.

To bring morality into politics one must ask: what does that mean? It's clear to me that it was no accident that the ANC was founded by God-fearing people... this was a time when the spiritual and the political were clearly aligned, something so very missing in modern day South Africa, hence the moral decay into corruption, State Capture and continuing racism.

We all know the body politic at this point in time, we all understand the extent of the problematique, no doubt, and we all know - I hope - that we have to confront it at some point....