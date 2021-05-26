Libya: Buhari Hosts Libya Prime Minister in Aso Rock

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting the Prime Minister of Libya Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, in the Presidential Villa.

The Libyan Prime Minister arrived at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at exactly 10 am and was received by President Buhari with cabinet members including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama in attendance.

Both leaders are set to have bilateral talks that will favour both countries.

It was also gathered that the issue of security will feature prominently in their closed-door discussions.

Vanguard News Nigeria