Namibia: Pdm Marks Africa Day With Focus On Human Rights

25 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

THE Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) marked Africa Day on Tuesday with a call for the African Union to take on a more proactive role in protecting and promoting human rights on the continent.

In a media statement issued by the party, PDM president McHenry Venaani said 25 May is an important date in the history of the continent.

"On this day in 1963, African leaders established the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) to liberate African countries from the yoke of colonialism," Venaani noted.

"As we celebrate the political freedom of African countries, we call for the reform of the African Union," he stated.

"In recent times, as Africans, we have been forced to witness the undoing and undermining of democracy on our continent," he remarked.

"The locations change, yet the story is similar in all cases. In countries such as Zimbabwe, Uganda, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, to name but a few, the human rights abuses continue unabated.

"Liberation movements use violence and suppression to hold on to power, regardless of the will of the people. This must be challenged and changed," Venaani said.

He continued that there is a need to work toward ensuring "a productive, self-sufficient and purpose-driven organisation that will fully serve the interests of the people".

Venaani said the fundamental laws of African countries guarantee the sanctity of all life, and thus the AU leadership cannot be silent spectators of violent crimes against Africans

in their countries, especially during elections.

"May we continue to relentlessly pursue this very necessary reform of the African Union; to be one that we can all be proud of as Africans," he said.

