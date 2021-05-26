Namibia: Geingob Brushes Off Impeachment Calls

SWAPO president Hage Geingob says party leaders who are calling for him to step down are "copycats" of the South African system, since he cannot be impeached through congress.

Geingob said this on Saturday at the party's central committee (CC) meeting.

"Some, we understand, are also going around collecting signatures to remove the elected president of the Swapo party," he said.

Former Swapo leaders such as ex-prime minister Nahas Angula have since last year called for Geingob and the current Swapo leadership to resign, due to being elected through Fishrot-funded campaigns.

Former minister of home affairs Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana has also expressed dissatisfaction with the current Swapo leadership.

Geingob over the weekend said there is a new trend in Swapo of some members calling for an extraordinary congress to remove leaders from the positions they were elected to in the 2017 Swapo congress.

"It is sad that those who profess to know the tradition and culture of the Swapo party and are crediting themselves as cadres of high ideological standing and discipline today engage in such copycat and reactionary activities, which they obviously have borrowed from the happenings in, South Africa," he said.

Geingob said in South Africa the president elected by the parliament can constitutionally be removed through a recall, however, this is not the case in Namibia.

The Constitution states that a president can be removed from office if a two-third majority of all the members of the National Assembly, confirmed by a two-third majority of all the members of the National Council, adopts a resolution impeaching the president on the grounds that he or she has been guilty of a violation of the Constitution.

The president can also be removed if he or she is guilty of a serious violation of the laws of the country, or is "otherwise guilty of such gross misconduct or ineptitude as to render him or her unfit to hold with dignity and honour the office of president".

Geingob insisted that a Namibian president is directly elected by voters and can only be removed by them through a national presidential election.

"In my case, my term is fixed from 21 March 2020 to 20 March 2025, therefore this is not applicable to me," Geingob said.

Former premier Angula yesterday told The Namibian the president is entitled to his opinion.

"I think the comrade is living in his own world, far from reality. He does not see that this party, which was a formidable liberation movement, is now being eroded because people have lost trust and confidence in the current leadership," Angula siad.

He said one way to restore the party's reputation is for the Swapo leadership to step down.

"... especially young people don't see any future in the current Swapo," he said.

Angula competed for the Swapo presidential position in 2017.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah yesterday said Namibia's Constitution caters for the removal of a president if there is a probable cause.

"Perhaps what he is trying to say is that he has done nothing wrong that may cause his impeachment. But that he brought up the impeachment word during the CC meeting sounds like he was reacting to some internal squabbling in the party.

"No way that he brought up the matter of impeachment in isolation," he said.

FISHROT

The fishing scandal continues to be a thorn in Geingob's flesh.

Facing a key party congress, top officials in Swapo allegedly skimmed money from Fishrot to buy votes for Geingob at the 2017 congress.

Geingob insisted that he and Swapo are not at fault.

He said some Swapo members may be confused about the arrest of "a few of our comrades implicated in the so-called Fishrot".

Geingob repeated what he said last year that Swapo "never received a single cent from the so-called Fishrot or those implicated in it".

This is despite evidence that his 2017 congress campaign was bankrolled by money stolen from national fishing company Fishcor.

The president, however, admitted that "there could be a case" if "individuals or Swapo-affiliated institutions received money for transport, food, or whatever the case may be".

However, such contributions may have been received anonymously, as was the case all these years, he said.

"For some people who wish to see my name linked to Fishrot, I have to disappoint you that even if you pray hard enough, your hopes are going to be dashed. That is not going to happen," he said.

IN DENIAL

Last year's local authority and regional council elections saw Swapo fail to retain control of over 30 towns and village councils across the country, including economic hubs such as Windhoek, Oranjemund, Lüderitz, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

Geingob said the ruling party did not lose.

"Let me make it categorically clear - Swapo did not lose the elections. Yes, we suffered setbacks at some towns, but overall Swapo achieved victory, albeit with a reduced majority," he said.

He said Swapo's candidates needed to demonstrate the knowledge and ability to deliver goods and services to the people.

"In this respect, a large majority of ourcadres were successful. Those who didn't deliver were punished," the president said.

Geingob admitted the party did not achieve the desired results.

The president has for years given his ministers and appointees an ultimatum to toe the line or resign.

He repeated this call last weekend.

"Ministers and governors should, together with their senior administrative management, be at the forefront of devising solutions to the problems facing society, and not join the public in lamenting about such challenges or condemning their own ruling Swapo government," Geingob said.

He said it is best for any minister who strongly feels unable to accept collective Cabinet decisions which are against their conscience, "to honourably resign from their portfolio".

The president said some ministers, after deliberations on the government budget in Cabinet and having accepted the collective decision, would still go to parliament and complain they were not part of the Cabinet decision.

'Such type of behaviour cannot be allowed to continue," he said.

SWAPO PUBLICITY FIX

The ruling party has over the years failed to polish its communications with the public.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shanigwa and party spokesperson Hilma Nicanor have been criticised for not being efficient communicators.

The party has over the weekend agreed to appoint a new spokesperson.

"If we don't have strong communication structures our party will not be effective," Geingob said.

This appointment could clip Shaningwa's publicity wings.

Over the years, party secretaries general doubled as spokespersons.

Geingob said the new party spokesperson position should not supersede the party's top leadership.