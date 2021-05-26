Nigeria: Kano Girl Kept in Room By Parents for 10 Years Freed

26 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Police Command has rescued a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly confined to a room for 10 years by her parents.

The spokesman of the police in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said, "On April 10, 2021, around 11am, a report was received from a good Samaritan that one A'isha Jibrin, aged 15 of Darerawa Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano, was confined for 10 years in a room by her biological parents: Mohammed Jibrin and Rabi Mohammed, all of the same address, without proper feeding and healthcare.

"On receipt of the report, team of policemen along with medical personnel moved to the scene. Victim was rescued and taken to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital for treatment, while the mother, aged 35, was arrested.

"Effort is on to arrest the father now at large, while the case is under investigation," Haruna said.

Haruna added that no fewer than 297 suspected criminals were apprehended in continuation of efforts to rid the state of crimes

According to him, the arrests were made between April 10 and May 23.

Haruna also said different criminal hideouts and black spots were raided during the period.

He said suspects included 187 suspected thugs, 80 suspected fraudsters, armed robbers, five suspected drug dealers and seven suspected livestock and phone thieves.

