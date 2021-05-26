Nigeria: 200 Southern Kaduna Families Affected By Crises Get Lifeline

The Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative (NERI), a component of the United States Agency for International Development Office Transition Initiative (USAID/OTI), has donated relief materials to about 200 families affected by communal clashes in parts of Southern Kaduna.

Presenting the items at the Mercy IDP Camp in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state, the Programme Manager of USAID/OTI-NERI, Omokide Chikodinaka, said the gesture was meant to cushion the hardship of the victims.

She said even though the focus of the organisation was on improving community security, they had in the course of their work realised the hardship faced by communities which inspired them to extend help to the camp and other displaced persons.

Chikodinaka said 200 families from six communities were being supported, adding that the camp was also supported with food items.

"Beyond giving these items, we have done streetlights to light up dark areas, and we are also rehabilitating toilet blocks, and also providing water in the camp.

"We are trying to improve the living condition of the camp just in case the IDPs come in during conflicts and so they are able to stay in a habitable environment," she said

She further disclosed that the organisation had trained youths in Southern Kaduna on early warning signs of crisis.

In his remarks, the camp coordinator, Rev. Gambo Waziri, thanked USAID/OTI-NERI for its intervention adding that though the vast majority of the IDPs had returned to their homes, many still look up to the camp for feeding.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to our reporter, were full of gratitude to USAID adding that the organisation had made it possible for them to sleep on mattresses again.

Items distributed include bags of semolina, sugar, salt, tomato paste, cartoons of pasta, spices, detergent as well as mattresses and pillows among others.