Tanzania: Govt Wants Concrete to Replace Logs in Mining Fields

26 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

AUTHORITIES in Tanzania are rallying behind concrete technology in mining sites as an alternative to commonly used logs which pose growing threat in confronting environmental pollution and climate change.

Deputy Minister for Minerals, Prof. Shukurani Manya said on Wednesday in Dodoma, the new technology has been proved suitable in environmental protection.

He said when responding to a question from Ghati Chomete (Special Seats, CCM). The Lawmaker had wanted the government to explain alternative technology that is being put in place to replace the use of logs in mining fields.

"Although the technology appears to be cheap. The use of logs has been associated with damaging the environment ... . Generally, it's not safe," said Prof. Manya.

Logs have been used for decades-long in mining fields by artisanal miners. The government admits the use of such technology has been characterized by lack of capital, permanent mining fields and operating license.

The Deputy Minister reassured that the state will continue supporting the formalization of small scale miners across the country. "This include licensing and identifying mining fields specifically for small scale miners," he said.

