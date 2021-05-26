Tanzania: Rumakali Hydropower Project to Be Completed June 2024

26 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE construction work on a 222 Megawatt power station at Rumakali water falls in Njombe region will be completed by June 2024, the National Assembly heard on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister for Energy, Stephen Byabato told the parliamentarians in Dodoma the project is being implemented by the state utility firm, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco).

Byabato's remarks followed a question by Busokelo Member of Parliament (MP), Atupele Mwakibete (CCM) who had wanted to know when the construction of the hydropower project at Rumakali River in Lufilyo ward will start.

"We are finalizing procedures to acquire a contractor for the project. The construction work is scheduled to start this August and will be completed by June 2024," the Deputy Minister announced in the National Assembly.

The project also involves the installation of a 220 kilowatt power transmission line from Rumakali to the power station at Iganjo in Mbeya Region.

The cost of the project is expected to reach 913bn/-.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

