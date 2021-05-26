Tanzania: New Kilimanjaro RC Pledges Cooperation

THE new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Stephen Kagaigai has pledged to continue working closely with all people who are devoted to the regional wellbeing.

Mr Kagaigai made the assurance over the weekend while introducing himself during a Sunday Mass which marked this year's Holy Day of Pentecost held at Christ the King Parish Catholic Diocese in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region.

Holy Day of Pentecost is celebrated on the 50th day (the seventh Sunday) from Easter Sunday. It commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ while they were in Jerusalem celebrating the Feast of Weeks.

He commended the presiding priest for giving him an opportunity to introduce himself to the church congregation.

"The regional office under my leadership is ready to cooperate with all people who are committed towards development of our region and the nation in general," he said.

In addition, Mr. Kagaigai advised the faithful who attended the Sunday service to build a habit of seeking legitimate livelihoods, which he said stemmed from volunteer work as well as sincere responsibility.

"When President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed me to this post, she directed me to ensure that I put more emphasis on accountability in order to spearhead the regional and national economic growth, therefore we should work to-gether in order to realise this objective," he said.

Earlier in his homily during the Mass, the presiding Priest, Fr Josephat Swai urged the faithful to abstain from laziness and instead engage in community development activities.

"May I take this opportunity to tell parents that when you wake up and prepare to come to church, make sure you don't leave behind your children, make sure you encourage them to come to attend mass at the same time engage yourselves in legitimate activities for your current and future wellbeing.