Tanzania: Govt Allocate 5bn/ - to Improve Health Service in Katavi

26 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

The government has set aside 5bn/- to finance the construction Katavi Regional Hospital during the financial year 2021/22.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Deputy Minister, Dr Godwin Mollel said the construction is expected to be completed next January.

Responding to a question from Taska Mbogo (Special Seats, CCM) who wanted to know when the government will finalize the construction work for the Katavi regional hospital.

"The construction for Katavi regional hospital has reached 70 per cent, however, work on the laboratory is now at 98per cent," he said detailing the work on the main structure is at 42 per cent and the total amount spent is 3.97bn/-.

The entire project is projected to cost 9.82bn/-, he said. However, the deputy minister said the President, Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed additional 8bn/- to be spent in purchasing required equipment and furniture for the hospital.

