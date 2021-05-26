Tanzania: Mwanza RC Promises Public Support

NEWLY sworn in Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Albert Chalamila has pledged to continue implementing good work started by his predecessor, Mr John Mongella who has been shifted to Arusha.

The charming RC said that he has nothing new, but he will pick up from where Mr Mongela has left, especially on plans and strategies for regional development.

Mr Chalamila made the remark when he reported to his new duty station and received by Mr Mongella who officially handed over the office to him.

"Many people believe that when a new RC reports to the office, he or she is coming with new ideas or plans ... I have nothing new, I will start working from where my colleague has left, " he said, He expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for trusting him and the outgoing Arusha Region Commissioner Mr John Mongella by allowing them to continue serving wananchi.

"The president is confident with us, therefore we must support her by working hard and ensure that the government attains its objectives," he said.

He urged the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) workers and those from local government authorities in Mwanza region to ensure that they collect taxes and by complying with the laws and regulations.

"The revenue is crucial for the development of our country and people, but we should not use force to collect the income," he said.

He pledged to continue maintaining peace and security of the region for safety of the people and investors undertaking various projects in the region.

The RC urged petty traders in Mwanza region to support him by conducting their businesses in specified areas while abiding by the required laws and regulations.

For his part Arusha Regional Commissioner Mr John Mongella said the region has got a hardworking RC, calling on the public to support him.

"The region has got a strong and credible leader, I am leaving believing that he is going to deliver," he said while expressing gratitude to all regional officials for their support.