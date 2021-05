ZANZIBAR'S President Dr Hussein Mwinyi will attend an extraordinary double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to be held in Maputo on Wednesday.

The Summit is scheduled to be attended by the region's head of state and government including its Chairperson, Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi.

Other countries confirmed attendance includes, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa.