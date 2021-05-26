Namibia: Special Olympics Promoting Inclusivity

Special Olympics Namibia will this Friday host a Youth Innovation Project, aimed at promoting inclusivity in the community.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletics competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Special Olympics Namibia (SON) national director Emilia Nzunzi said the event is designed mostly for young people between 14 and 24 years to promote inclusivity in communities. "People with intellectual disabilities and those abled will all come together and partake in this event," she explained.

Nzunzi said they are expecting a huge turnout of people to come support and participate at the Unam sports field. "We will have people competing in football and netball, as well as some biking," she added.

Andrew Taapopi, youth innovation leader at SON, said the event is very important as it will empower and encourage the youth to take up roles as leaders in communities.

"This is a very important initiative. It will help youth in so many ways, such as empowering and encouraging them to take up leadership roles in our society. It is also promoting cultural exchanges, which I think is a very important aspect because we have participants coming from different sides of the country. I believe that our youth will learn a lot from this event," he observed.

Meanwhile, a SON national sports day is also planned for 4 and 5 June at the same venue.