Namibia: Special Olympics Promoting Inclusivity

26 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Special Olympics Namibia will this Friday host a Youth Innovation Project, aimed at promoting inclusivity in the community.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletics competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Special Olympics Namibia (SON) national director Emilia Nzunzi said the event is designed mostly for young people between 14 and 24 years to promote inclusivity in communities. "People with intellectual disabilities and those abled will all come together and partake in this event," she explained.

Nzunzi said they are expecting a huge turnout of people to come support and participate at the Unam sports field. "We will have people competing in football and netball, as well as some biking," she added.

Andrew Taapopi, youth innovation leader at SON, said the event is very important as it will empower and encourage the youth to take up roles as leaders in communities.

"This is a very important initiative. It will help youth in so many ways, such as empowering and encouraging them to take up leadership roles in our society. It is also promoting cultural exchanges, which I think is a very important aspect because we have participants coming from different sides of the country. I believe that our youth will learn a lot from this event," he observed.

Meanwhile, a SON national sports day is also planned for 4 and 5 June at the same venue.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.