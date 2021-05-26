Egypt: Sisi Awarded ANOCA Medal of Merit

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Tuesday 25/5/2021 the medal of merit of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) during a meeting with its head Mr. Mustafa Peraf and head of the Egyptian Olympic Committee Hisham Hatab in the presence of Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said Peraf bestowed the medal, which is considered the most prestigious sports award in Africa, on President Sisi due to Egypt's pioneering role in the sports domain, as well as its role in the political, social and cultural successes in the continent.

Peraf hailed the sports facilities Egypt built to host African sports activities including the World Men's Handball Championship held in Egypt from 13 to 31 January.

President Sisi welcomed the delegation congratulating Peraf on electing him as ANOCA president.

The president pointed out that Egypt provides all kinds of support for holding the ANOCA General Assembly meeting in Cairo despite COVID-19.