Africa: Foreign Ministry Organizes Tour for African Ambassadors On Africa Day

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday 25/5/2021 organized a tour for African ambassadors to visit the National Museum for Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) to mark Africa Day, which annually falls on May 25.

The tour was organized in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities with the participation of Ambassador Hamdy Loza, deputy foreign minister for African affairs, among others.

Loza, who spoke on behalf of the foreign minister, highlighted Egypt's efforts and visions to enhance joint African action and strengthen cooperation with African countries.

The ambassador pointed out that such efforts are part of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to promote cooperation with African partners.

Ambassadors of African states in Egypt and their spouses visited the NMEC in Old Cairo's Fustat neighborhood in celebration of Africa Day.

The visitors voiced their admiration of the NMEC magnificent building and the unique collections of artifacts and royal mummies its houses, which were transported from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir in an exquisite parade.

The headquarters of the Foreign Ministry was also illuminated to mark Africa Day.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation on 25 May 1963 of the Organization of African Unity, which is now known as the African Union. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.