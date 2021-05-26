Egypt Air Takes Part in Int'l Tourism Fair in Spain

Egypt Air took part in the 41st edition of the International Tourism Fair in Spain (FITUR).

The national carrier said in a statement on Tuesday25/5/2021 that the fair, which was held in Madrid with the participation of 60 countries, is a global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound Ibero American markets.

EgyptAir's teamwork participated in the event in cooperation with the national carrier's office in Spain, offering services and activities provided by EgyptAir for its customers given the current challenges that face the aviation sector, the note added.

FITUR is seen as the third most important global tourist congress, after ITB in Berlin and WTM in London. It attracts more than 250 thousand visitors annually.