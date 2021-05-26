Egypt: PM Follows Up Achievements of Finance Ministry

26 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Wednesday26/5/2021 met with Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait and discussed the most important projects implemented by the ministry in the period 2018-2021.

They also discussed projects that will be implemented by the ministry in the coming period.

Maait said that the projects of his ministry are aimed at achieving financial and economic policies that would lead to comprehensive economic growth.

He added that the strategic plan of the ministry is aimed at improving the efficiency of the administrative process inside the ministry to guarantee achieving the financial goals of the government.

He pointed out that the ministry has completed restructuring of the taxation department and the treasury department along with the coinage authority.

