Egypt: IMF - Egyptian Economy to Achieve 2.8 Percent Growth Rate in Current Fiscal Year

26 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday26/5/2021 expected that the Egyptian economy would achieve a growth rate of 2.8 percent in the current fiscal year.

According to a statement by the IMF on its website, the Egyptian growth rate would hit 5.2 percent in the coming fiscal year.

It added that an agreement was reached between an IMF team of experts and the Egyptian government on the second review of the Egyptian economic program. If the agreement is approved, Egypt would receive 1.6 billion dollars from the IMF in addition to the 5.2 billion dollars loan that was approved for Egypt.

The strong performance of Egypt's national economy over the past 12 months helped achieve the goals of its economic program in preserving the stability of holistic economy especially during the coronavirus pandemic, it added.

