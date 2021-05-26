Egypt: Sisi Welcomes Progress Achieved in Egypt-Qatar Ties

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi welcomed on Tuesday25/5/2021 the recent progress achieved in the Egyptian-Qatari relations, saying he is looking forward to fostering the bilateral ties in all fields to serve the two countries' interests and maintain regional stability and security.

President Sisi was speaking during his meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Director of the General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Al Thani conveyed a message from Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to President Sisi, which included inviting him to visit Doha.

The Qatari foreign minister valued the pivotal and strategic role played by Egypt, under Sisi, in protecting Arab national security and efforts exerted to enhance regional security and stability.

Meanwhile, Sisi asked Al Thani to convey his greetings to the Qatari emir, stressing Egypt's keenness to achieve cooperation within a framework of mutual respect and sincere intentions.

Cairo is keen on exerting efforts to achieve peace and development for the two countries' peoples and unifying efforts to keep Arab nations safe, the president pointed out.

During the meeting, they agreed on intensifying bilateral consultation and coordination, including exchanging visits at the level of senior officials in the coming period.