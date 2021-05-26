Africa: Foreign Ministry's Premises Illuminated On Africa Day

The headquarters of the Foreign Ministry was illuminated to mark Africa Day, which annually falls on May 25.

The day (formerly known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day) is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on 5 May 1963.

The organization was later transformed into the African Union on 9 July 2002 in Durban, South Africa, but the holiday continues to be celebrated on 25 May. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent as well as around the world.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry stressed Egypt's commitment to preserving African joint action and proceeding with its efforts to achieve the continent's goals and support the African Union's agenda.

On this occasion, Egypt appealed to the international community to continue backing African states in facing new challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the statement added.