Africa: Foreign Ministry's Premises Illuminated On Africa Day

26 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The headquarters of the Foreign Ministry was illuminated to mark Africa Day, which annually falls on May 25.

The day (formerly known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day) is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on 5 May 1963.

The organization was later transformed into the African Union on 9 July 2002 in Durban, South Africa, but the holiday continues to be celebrated on 25 May. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent as well as around the world.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry stressed Egypt's commitment to preserving African joint action and proceeding with its efforts to achieve the continent's goals and support the African Union's agenda.

On this occasion, Egypt appealed to the international community to continue backing African states in facing new challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the statement added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.