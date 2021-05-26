Congo-Kinshasa: Egypt Expresses Sorrow for Victims of Volcano Eruption

26 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt expressed sorrow for the victims of a volcano eruption in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Egypt's government and people offer their deepest condolences to the government and people of the DRC and the families of the victims," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday25/5/2021, wishing the injured rapid recovery.

Mount Nyiragongo volcano burst into activity on Saturday and altogether 11 people died and thousands were left homeless in the aftermath of the eruption, according to officials.

The volcanic eruption seems to have subsided after leaving hundreds of homes destroyed and some schools flattened.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.