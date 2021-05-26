Congo-Kinshasa: Egypt Expresses Sorrow for Victims of Volcano Eruption

Egypt expressed sorrow for the victims of a volcano eruption in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Egypt's government and people offer their deepest condolences to the government and people of the DRC and the families of the victims," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday25/5/2021, wishing the injured rapid recovery.

Mount Nyiragongo volcano burst into activity on Saturday and altogether 11 people died and thousands were left homeless in the aftermath of the eruption, according to officials.

The volcanic eruption seems to have subsided after leaving hundreds of homes destroyed and some schools flattened.