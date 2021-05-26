Africa: NBA Africa Valued at U.S.$1 Billion After NBA Legends Backing

25 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The National Basketball Association Inc. is expanding in Africa through a deal worth $1 billion in its operations on the continent.

The move, according to a statement published Monday from the NBA, comes at a time private equity firm Helios Fairfax Partners Corp invested in the new African entity alongside Tunde Folawiyo, chairman of Yinka Folawiyo Group

Other investors include former NBA players Dikembe Mutombo, Junior Bridgeman, Luol Deng, Grant Hill and Joakim Noah.

Altogether, the investors have acquired an 8% stake, a person familiar with the deal told Bloomberg magazine.

The Basketball League Africa, the NBA's first collaboration on a league outside of North America, is currently playing its inaugural season in Rwanda.

The NBA may ultimately play some regular-season games in Africa, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on Monday.

In addition, he said, the NBA plans to spend the cash building infrastructure such as offices, courts and stadiums and work to boost local interaction with fans and talented players, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

"There is enormous optimism to bring and generate content directly to-and-from the people, and the expectation is that the explosion of smartphones on the continent is a true game changer," said Silver.

The league's African operations are currently based in Johannesburg, and it has offices in Senegal.

The league drafted nine Nigerian players in 2020, the largest number from Africa to date. The expectation is that even more could come from the continent, with training for young players, referees and coaches.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.