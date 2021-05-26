Rwanda: After Singapore and Dubai, Coventry University Group Opens Africa Hub in Kigali

The Group has joined the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) becoming the network's only University Strategic Partner.

Coventry University Group, a globally renowned higher learning institution has opened an African Hub in Rwanda as it seeks to increase reach into Sub-Saharan Africa.

And, this week, the group joined the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) becoming the network's only University Strategic Partner.

CWEIC is the Commonwealth's Accredited Business Network, a not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 54 Commonwealth member nations.

Other Strategic Partners include governments and high-profile businesses from across the Commonwealth.

Coventry University Group partners with 150 academic institutions worldwide, with active partnerships in all continents pursuing joint research and teaching programmes, student and staff mobility, collaborative degrees and progression pathway programmes.

This is part of the University's plan to develop a sustainable network of multi-faceted overseas offices modeled on hubs such as Singapore and Dubai.

The Rwanda based Africa hub will serve as a base for Coventry University Group in the region with the aim of enabling new relationships as well as strengthening established ones

This will enable organisations and individuals throughout the world with regional access to the growing academic, research and commercial expertise that exists within all areas of the Coventry University Group.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among the aspects the Africa hub is expected to drive include the promotion of the university group's research, globalisation, enterprise and innovation work throughout the region.

This will be driven by the development of closer relationships with embassies, government bodies, research institutes, universities and private sector entities, according to officials.

Joining CWEIC is seen as a key move for Coventry University Group as it prepares to open its new overseas hub in Kigali, Rwanda.

Professor Mohamed Loutfi, Special Envoy to the Vice-Chancellor, said that the Africa Hub launch will see them build strong international partnerships by engaging international business leaders and Government decision makers across the Commonwealth.

"This link-up will not just allow us to build on our research and enterprise links across the globe but also enhance our mentorship programmes. We also hope this will provide an opportunity for our current students and alumni to connect and network with global business leaders," he said.