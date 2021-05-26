Namibia: Plastic Welder Intends to Create Employment

Due to a rapid increase in unemployment in the country, Augustinus Jacobs (29) has turned his passion for welding into a profession, and aims to create employment in his hometown.

Born and raised in Walvis Bay, Jacobs started 'Ajay welding company' a few years ago, and it specialises in the repair of broken plastic materials such as refuse bins and fish bins.

Jacobs is upbeat and brings optimism to his work, saying he would rather focus on the positive than the negative.

"It makes the day go by easier. My own life experience helps me relate to the people who are currently struggling to make ends meet because of the lack of employment. I hope to make a difference in my community," he told Youth Corner.

At the moment, Jacobs has five other young people working for him, and wishes to see the number grow.

He said there are a few plastic welding tenders in his town, but his company lacks a few resources to get the big jobs.

"I am a young entrepreneur, and being part of the youth in business is very difficult without financial assistance. Although I have been welding for quite some time, I still find it very hard to get a tender or contract on broken plastic materials, while the coastal area is polluted with broken plastic materials like bins."

He noted that economically, it has been proven that repairing plastic materials can save an institution millions of dollars.

According to Jacobs, he has been seeking financial help to buy equipment at various institutions, but with no luck. "I am pleading to any good Samaritan out there to help make my dream come true. Let us create jobs, and cut the high unemployment and poverty rate. Unemployment and poverty can lead to frustration that eventually leads to crime and alcohol and drug abuse in our society."