Namibia: 'Thank a Trucker' Campaign Launched in Zambezi

26 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) has as part of its national Covid-19 response, in collaboration with the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) and the Trans-Kalahari Corridor Secretariat (TKCS), launched the 'Thank a Trucker' funding campaign in Katima Mulilo last Thursday.

Speaking at the launch, NRSC chairman Eliphas !Owos-oab said it was geared towards national efforts to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the trucking industry by actively engaging them in designated towns nationwide.

"The impact of Covid-19 on the transport sector and specifically the trucking industry is significant in that it impacts the movements of goods, the economic growth of the nation, and job security for those employed within the industry," he stated.

!Owos-oab added that it was for this reason that the campaign was launched to keep the transport corridors safe.

TKCS executive director Leslie Mpofu said, "the funding would address four main solutions to the issue at hand, being advocacy and awareness of driver safety regarding Covid-19, industry research regarding the impact of Covid-19, streamlining corridor movements via the corridor trips' monitoring system, and mobility to continue advocacy and increase stakeholder engagements."

In a speech read on his behalf, Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu stressed that truck drivers are the backbone of the supply chain, and make it possible for residents to receive essential goods.

"I appeal to our community members to be kind and respect our corridor heroes, as well as refrain from throwing stones at the trucks moving in our corridors... I encourage you to show support for this very worthwhile and noble campaign, and help us promote road safety in our communities," the governor said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.