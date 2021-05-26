Namibia: 'Thank a Trucker' Campaign Launched in Zambezi

The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) has as part of its national Covid-19 response, in collaboration with the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) and the Trans-Kalahari Corridor Secretariat (TKCS), launched the 'Thank a Trucker' funding campaign in Katima Mulilo last Thursday.

Speaking at the launch, NRSC chairman Eliphas !Owos-oab said it was geared towards national efforts to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the trucking industry by actively engaging them in designated towns nationwide.

"The impact of Covid-19 on the transport sector and specifically the trucking industry is significant in that it impacts the movements of goods, the economic growth of the nation, and job security for those employed within the industry," he stated.

!Owos-oab added that it was for this reason that the campaign was launched to keep the transport corridors safe.

TKCS executive director Leslie Mpofu said, "the funding would address four main solutions to the issue at hand, being advocacy and awareness of driver safety regarding Covid-19, industry research regarding the impact of Covid-19, streamlining corridor movements via the corridor trips' monitoring system, and mobility to continue advocacy and increase stakeholder engagements."

In a speech read on his behalf, Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu stressed that truck drivers are the backbone of the supply chain, and make it possible for residents to receive essential goods.

"I appeal to our community members to be kind and respect our corridor heroes, as well as refrain from throwing stones at the trucks moving in our corridors... I encourage you to show support for this very worthwhile and noble campaign, and help us promote road safety in our communities," the governor said.