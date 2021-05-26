South Africa: Vaccine Cheats - 'The Evds Has Not Failed - the Public Has Broken the System'

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis and Christi Nortier

The team at the Electronic Vaccination Data System has been spending hours trying to stop South Africans younger than 60 -- who keep finding loopholes that allow them to be registered and get the Covid-19 vaccine -- from sharing the loopholes on social media. While the queue-jumpers, those who simply walk in and get the jab, are being vilified, Dr Nicolas Crisp says that is not their biggest worry.

The man in charge of the government's Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), Dr Nicolas Crisp, sounds gatvol.

From having to spend time haggling with a Twitter user who was telling others how to use a link in a medical aid registration system to hack the EVDS and get in line for a vaccine if you're younger than 60, to having to shut down the healthcare worker site because youngsters were using it to get access to vaccines, it has already been a rough week. And it's only Tuesday.

"We have early mornings and late nights and then I must still answer the emails sent to the minister. I realise that providing information calms people down," said Crisp.

He added that, from the outset, it is important to stress that the government's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

