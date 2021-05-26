South Africa: 'Influencers' Are Dangerously Willing to Throw Out Their Principles for a Paying Gig

opinion

AmaBhungane's investigative journalists broke an extraordinary story last week, which details how the government's emergency power supply regulations were 'legally rigged' to favour the Turkish powership company Karpowership SA. Amazingly, the biggest news about the powership scandal was that "someone" seemingly reported amaBhungane to Twitter, which then stopped linking to the investigative journalism centre's website.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

AmaBhungane's investigation shows how the Turkish-led consortium was tipped as a preferred bidder for an estimated R225-billion energy deal, and "was dealt an extraordinary series of aces during the tender process".

These "trump cards", amaBhungane reported in an article that appeared on their own website as well as on Daily Maverick and News24, demonstrated how the unlikely scenario emerged that had "permitted temporary leases of second-hand ships to qualify as 'greenfield projects' and magically meet a 40% local content threshold during 'construction' despite the fact they are foreign-built".

After years of waiting, the successful bidders of the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMI4P) were announced by Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe in March. But even non-participants in the energy sector were bewildered by how foreign-owned floating power stations had won the lion's share...