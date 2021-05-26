South Africa: 'Influencers' Are Dangerously Willing to Throw Out Their Principles for a Paying Gig

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Toby Shapshak

AmaBhungane's investigative journalists broke an extraordinary story last week, which details how the government's emergency power supply regulations were 'legally rigged' to favour the Turkish powership company Karpowership SA. Amazingly, the biggest news about the powership scandal was that "someone" seemingly reported amaBhungane to Twitter, which then stopped linking to the investigative journalism centre's website.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

AmaBhungane's investigation shows how the Turkish-led consortium was tipped as a preferred bidder for an estimated R225-billion energy deal, and "was dealt an extraordinary series of aces during the tender process".

These "trump cards", amaBhungane reported in an article that appeared on their own website as well as on Daily Maverick and News24, demonstrated how the unlikely scenario emerged that had "permitted temporary leases of second-hand ships to qualify as 'greenfield projects' and magically meet a 40% local content threshold during 'construction' despite the fact they are foreign-built".

After years of waiting, the successful bidders of the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMI4P) were announced by Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe in March. But even non-participants in the energy sector were bewildered by how foreign-owned floating power stations had won the lion's share...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.