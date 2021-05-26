Liberia: PUL's May 26 Edition of Blyden Focuses On War, Economic Crimes Court in Liberia

26 May 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Press Union of Liberia, (PUL) through its Intellectual Discourse Committee will on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 organize the special Edition of the revered Edward Wilmot Blyden Forum at the Icampus, Upper Carey Street in Monrovia at 4pm.

The PUL Intellectual Discourse Committee has invited Mr. E. Reginald Goodridge, Chairman Rainbow Alliance, Mr. Amin Modad, Chairman, Unity Party, Mr. Musa H. Bility, Chairman Liberty Party, and Mr. Wilmot Paye, Chairman People Liberation Party of Liberia.

These Political Actors will speak on the topic: Extracting Perspectives on the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia: Drawbacks, Advantages, Disadvantages and Way Forward.

Dr. Edward Wilmot Blyden strived to enlighten his compatriots on the complexities of the world across the Atlantic; in his role as journalist, the Liberian Statesman wrote journals on the poverty in his homeland but yet rich cultures of aboriginals scattered across West Africa. As a politician, Blyden campaigned for integration which went beyond gender, race and ethnicities.

PUL invites all journalists, civil society actors, politicians, youth, student advocates and the Liberian populace to the biggest media platform in the country that throws strong spotlight on the socioeconomic and political debates of the country.

