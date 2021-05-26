Libya Ends the Contract of Coach Filipovic

26 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Libyan Football Association (LFA) has ended its contract with Montenegrin coach Zoran Filipovic as coach of the Libyan national team due to the unfavored results against Tunisia and Tanzania in the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers.

The Libyan Football Association had earlier signed a one-year contract with Filippovic last December.

LFA officials are seeking to develop a strategy to promote Libyan football and bring it back to the African front, with the target of qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2012.

LFA officials are currently considering appointing a new coach to lead the Mediterranean Knights before participating in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers, in addition to facing Sudan in Doha in the preliminary round of the FIFA Arab Cup, Qatar 2021.

