Africa: Breweries Beat Watanga to Win 2020-21 FA Cup

Monrovia Club Breweries will represent Liberia in the 2021-22 Total CAF Confederation Cup, after winning the 2020-21 Liberia Cup title, beating Watanga FC 2-1 in the final.

Goals from Festus Blapoh and Sidiki Kromah were enough to hand Breweries the win over Watanga who took an early lead through Augustine Otu.

Watanga, who won six, drew three and lost just one of their last 10 league games prior to the Cup final, entered the game as favorites to lift the title. However, they failed to live up to expectations despite starting the match on promising note. It took them just 16 minutes to to take lead through the first division leading scorer, Augustine Otu. Liberian international midfielder Festus Blapoh restored Breweries' hopes 20 minutes later with a close range strike, before Sidiki Kromah scored from a set-piece in the 39th minute to give Breweries the lead which they held on to until the final whistle.

Breweries won their second cup title in their history and will represent Liberia in the Total CAF Confederation Cup for the second time. Their first cup title dates back to 2016, and their CAF Confederation Cup debut was in 2017 when they lost to JS Kabylie of Algeria 4-3 on aggregate in the preliminary round.

Breweries coach Francis Sarploh was full of praise for his players after the match. He promised to work on the mistakes they made which got them eliminated from the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

"It was a difficult game as expected but my boys did extremely well throughout the game. We were down but I was optimistic because we did a lot of work coming to the game. For the CAF competition, we'll work on our mistakes from our previous campaign and do our best for the best results," Sarploh confirmed.