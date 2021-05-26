Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 19 Positive Cases Detected At Night

26 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded 19 positive cases during the night.

17 of these cases are close contacts of Wastewater Management Authority's employees who were tested positive of COVID-19 and were detected through Contact Tracing.

2 cases were detected at the COVID-19 Testing Center at Victoria Hospital and the cases are still under investigation.

586 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

- 525 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

- 138 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

- 37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

- 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is 99.

