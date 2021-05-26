Mauritius: New Souillac Hospital Resumes Its Normal Health Services As From Today

press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, conducted a site visit, this morning, at the New Souillac Hospital to ensure that the health institution meets all sanitary requirements for the resumption of its normal health services as from today.

The New Souillac Hospital was temporarily closed to the public since 26 March 2021 following the detection of positive COVID-19 cases among, not only patients undertaking dialysis treatment, but also health personnel. All necessary measures were implemented to sanitise and clean the hospital. In the meantime, essential services were offered to the public in a building adjacent to the hospital and in a youth centre in the vicinity.

In a statement, following the site visit, Minister Jagutpal, explained the rationale of his visit which was to ensure that patients undertaking dialysis treatment were being provided with adequate services and also to identify other facilities which need to be enhanced. This, he added, will further improve the quality of health services offered to the population.

He also stated that the possibilities of putting more dialysis machines in the hospital are being envisaged to extend the dialysis facility to more patients in this part of the island. Regarding detection, prevention and control programme, he pointed out that all necessary precautions are being taken to reduce any risk of infection in the hospital. Moreover, this will also allow the hospital to undertake cataract surgery in the best possible conditions, he indicated.

Dr Jagutpal, further underlined that the New Souillac Hospital should start operating in a new normal landscape owing to the COVID-19 situation. This pandemic, he said, has brought a change in the daily operation of all economic activities in the country.

For his part, the Medical Superintendent of the ENT Hospital and COVID-19 Coordinator, Dr Sok Appadu Soobaraj Nayroo, pointed out that once the New Souillac Hospital has been sanitised and disinfected, all health services provided will resume gradually.

Regarding dialysis which is ongoing at the hospital, he stated that the department is being sanitised and disinfected on a regular interval. He also lauded the cooperation of all health personnel for their dedication at a time where the health system is confronted by the COVID-19.