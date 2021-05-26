Mauritius: Covid-19 - Protocols Being Elaborated for Fully Vaccinated Persons Wishing to Enter the Mauritian Territory

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, along with the Ministry of Tourism, are currently working on protocols for fully vaccinated persons wishing to enter the Mauritian territory. The shifting from one protocol to another will be done upon evaluation of the current and former situation in the country, of the situation worldwide, of the degree of herd immunity in Mauritius and upon the evolution of available knowledge.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, made this statement, yesterday, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question. The question pertained to the protocols put in place for the entry of Mauritians living abroad and tourists who have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and who wish to visit Mauritius.

Dr Jagutpal informed that incoming passengers having been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine wishing to visit Mauritius will be allowed to enter the Mauritian territory provided they abide by the different protocols which will be put in place. As for non-vaccinated persons, they will be directed to a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days, as is actually the case and this will be maintained as long as solid herd immunity is not achieved, he further stated.

Speaking of vaccines, he underscored that they were developed to combat the COVID-19 and represent concrete and tangible hope to fight the ongoing pandemic and allow for economic, social and sanitary situations to return back to normal.

Furthermore, he indicated that all the COVID-19 vaccines developed and in use up till date, are very efficient. Their degree of efficacy is on average, much more superior that the efficacy rates of former existing vaccines developed for other pathologies and they all protect very efficiently from risks of death, of severe forms of the disease and even from having symptoms if infected, he added.