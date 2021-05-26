Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Chairs Inter-Ministerial Meeting On Dubai Expo 2020

press release

An inter-ministerial meeting in the context of Dubai Expo 2020 that will be held from October 2021 spanning over a period of six months, was chaired by the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, this morning, at the New Treasury Building, Port Louis.

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, and the Commissioner General of the Mauritius Pavilion for Dubai Expo 2020 and Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Development Board (EDB), Mr Ken Poonoosamy, were present.

In a statement, Minister Ganoo highlighted that some 190 countries across the world will be participating in this Expo and will welcome some 15 million people from around the world. This represents a good platform for Mauritius to showcase its economic and socio-political stability and cultural heritage, and promote the country's brand to foster trade, investment and tourism growth objectives, he added.

Mr Ganoo underscored that due to the cordial bilateral relations that the two countries share, the Pavilion of the Republic of Mauritius, with the theme "Roots of the Future", will be positioned in a prime location in the Opportunity District. This District represents the heart of the Expo site near the United Arab Emirates Pavilion which is expected to attract a maximum number of visitors during the event.

For his part, Minister Teeluck indicated that the peak of the Mauritian shows will be organised during the national week of the Republic of Mauritius, that is, the week of 12 March 2022, so that all countries present participate in the National Day celebrations of Mauritius.

Art and creativity, he underlined, is gaining increasing attention and creative industries will have a significant impact in transforming Mauritius into a more vibrant regional hub through this Expo. He expressed optimism that Mauritius is capable of developing a creative economy with the artistic talents of its people.

The CEO, Mr Poonoosamy, highlighted that the Mauritius Pavilion is being led by the EDB and in this context, Mauritius, through several events such as Business Forums, fashion shows and cultural shows will enhance the reputation of the Republic of Mauritius as an attractive investment and business centre. These events will also showcase that together, brighter and smarter ideas for a better future for all, can be created, he said. The Expo 2020 Dubai will be a competitive export platform as well as a financial and a cultured destination of choice for travel and leisure, he added.