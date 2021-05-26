Mozambique: Covid-19 - Two Deaths and 30 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported two deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, after three consecutive days without any deaths.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victims were both Mozambican men, aged 46 and 76. They both died in Maputo city. This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths in May to 19.

In the first 25 days of April, there were 32 deaths. So between the two periods, there has been a decline in Covid-19 mortality of 40.6 per cent. The total number of Covid-19 deaths over the course of the pandemic now stands at 833.

Since the start of the pandemic, 547,044 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,093 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 406 (37.1 per cent) were from Maputo city, 193 from Manica, 123 from Tete, 113 from Niassa, 84 from Inhambane, 81 from Maputo province, 46 from Nampula, 29 from Sofala, 15 from Cabo Delgado and three from Zambezia. No tests were reported from Gaza.

1,063 of the tests gave negative results, and 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 70,636.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 23 were Mozambican citizens, one is a foreigner (but the Ministry did not reveal his or her nationality), and the nationalities of the other six have yet to be confirmed.

20 of the new cases were men or boys, and ten were women or girls. Two were children under the age of 15, and three were over 65 years old. 17 of the cases (56.7 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also eight from Tete, and one each from Niassa, Nampula, Manica, Sofala and Inhambane.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Tuesday was 2.7 per cent. This compares with 2.6 per cent on Monday, three per cent on Sunday, one per cent on Saturday, 1.6 per cent on Friday and 1.4 per cent on Thursday.

Over the same 24 hour period, the Ministry reported, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital (in Tete), and one new case was admitted (in Sofala).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 18 on Monday to 16 on Tuesday. Nine of these patients (56.3 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also three patients in Zambezia, two in Nampula, one in Tete, and one in Sofala. There were no patients hospitalised in the other six provinces.

The Ministry also reported that on Tuesday, a further 17 people were declared to be fully recovered from Covid-19 (all in Tete). This brings the total number of recoveries to 69,117, or 97.8 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 671 on Monday to 682 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Sofala, 270 (39.6 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 195; Maputo province, 48; Nampula, 44; Niassa, 40; Manica, 26; Tete, 18; Inhambane, 17; Gaza, 12; Zambezia, 11; and Cabo Delgado, one.