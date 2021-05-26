Mozambique: Former Mayor of Pemba On Trial

Maputo — The trial on corruption charges of the former mayor of the northern Mozambican city of Pemba, Tagir Carimo, resumed on Wednesday, reports the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Carimo is accused of illicit enrichment, misuse of public funds, use of forged documents and payment of undue remunerations. The alleged crimes took place while Carimo was in office between 2011 and 2019. He was first elected mayor of Pemba in a by-election in 2011, and then re-elected in the nationwide municipal elections of 2013.

He had hoped to stand again in the 2018 local elections, but the ruling Frelimo Party had lost confidence in him and chose another candidate.

The charge sheet from the Public Prosecutor's Office claims that Carimo contracted a loan of 50 million meticais (about 833,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates) from one of the country's smaller commercial banks, Banco Unico, without the authorisation of the Pemba Municipal Assembly, or the ratification of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Of this sum, the prosecution says, 23 million meticais were used "fraudulently and without any justifying documents".

A second loan, this time from the country's largest bank, the Millennium-BIM, was used to acquire vehicles. Although technical assistance was covered by the contract, Carimo allegedly had the vehicles maintained in a separate workshop.