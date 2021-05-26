Mozambique: Former Mayor of Pemba On Trial

26 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The trial on corruption charges of the former mayor of the northern Mozambican city of Pemba, Tagir Carimo, resumed on Wednesday, reports the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Carimo is accused of illicit enrichment, misuse of public funds, use of forged documents and payment of undue remunerations. The alleged crimes took place while Carimo was in office between 2011 and 2019. He was first elected mayor of Pemba in a by-election in 2011, and then re-elected in the nationwide municipal elections of 2013.

He had hoped to stand again in the 2018 local elections, but the ruling Frelimo Party had lost confidence in him and chose another candidate.

The charge sheet from the Public Prosecutor's Office claims that Carimo contracted a loan of 50 million meticais (about 833,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates) from one of the country's smaller commercial banks, Banco Unico, without the authorisation of the Pemba Municipal Assembly, or the ratification of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Of this sum, the prosecution says, 23 million meticais were used "fraudulently and without any justifying documents".

A second loan, this time from the country's largest bank, the Millennium-BIM, was used to acquire vehicles. Although technical assistance was covered by the contract, Carimo allegedly had the vehicles maintained in a separate workshop.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.