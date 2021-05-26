Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Cement Plant

Matutuine — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday inaugurated a new cement plant, Dugongo Cement, in the southernmost district of Matutuine, which results from a 330 million US dollar investment by the Chinese West International Holding.

The plant, which stretches across an area of 400,000 hectares, comprises a wide range of facilities such as mining fields for limestone and clinker, the milling infrastructure, the storage silos, four filling lines as well as a residential complex for some of the 300 permanent staff.

With an installed production capacity estimated at two million tonnes of cement per year, the new plant also produces 5,000 tonnes of clinker, the raw material which is the backbone of Portland cement production.

Dugongo Cement has its own power station run on charcoal which will generate 36 Megawatts of electricity. Water is harvested from the Maputo River basin and treated to serve the plant.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Nyusi said the country now has 16 cement plants which have an annual production capacity of over seven million tonnes. Of the total number, nine factories are in Maputo and the others in Sofala, Nampula and Cabo Delgado provinces. There are two others under construction, one in Niassa and another in Maputo.

"The Dugongo Cement plant will improve the economy of the cement industry, because it will reduce the import of inputs such as clinker", Nyusi pointed out.

The success, Nyusi declared, will also contribute to larger savings in the budget for the construction of several infrastructures.

"I reaffirm the government's commitment to promote further investments to establish industrial clinker production units in the other regions of the country", Nyusi stressed, adding that the country wants to gain from its existing comparative advantages in minerals such as limestone.

The chairperson of West International Holding, Wang Fayin, expressed his commitment to expand, in the near future, his company's investment in Mozambique, which he believed offers great market opportunities in a wide range of development areas.