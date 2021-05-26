Zimbabwe: Zambian Trainer Rallies Manyuchi

Boxer Charles Manyuchi's Zambian gaffer Greetings Kaonga says the pugilist is showing some remarkable progress ahead of his WBF title defence.

Manyuchi is scheduled to defend his WBF crown against Uganda's Mahomed Sebyala on July 3 in Harare.

And he has drafted in Kaonga to team-up with his Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy trainers in helping him condition for the fight.

And Kaonga, who has been working with the star boxer in Masvingo for the past fortnight, is satisfied with the progress Manyuchi is making.

The 31-year-old fighter claimed the crown in September 2019 and was supposed to defend it in April last year but couldn't because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has not been in the ring for the past 20 months.

"I am impressed with the way we are progressing with the training sessions," said Kaonga.

"Manyuchi is a good boxer and he is conditioning well ahead of the fight.

"If we maintain the spirit, then I don't see any good enough reason why we should fail to win the fight on July 3.

"Everything is going on well and according to script. We will continue working hard in preparing our boxer and I am confident he will win."

While Kaonga is working to fine-tune the boxer, Manyuchi's corporate backers, Mr T35, have poured in thousands of dollars to smoothen up the adminstrative side.

Mr T35 have sponsored Manyuchi in each of his bills for the past decade and have promised to continue with their regular pledges.