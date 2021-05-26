Angola: Central African President Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin Touadera arrived Wednesday morning in Luanda for a few-hour working visit to Angola.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, the CAR statesman was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António, the provincial governor of Luanda Joana Lina, and other officials.

Faustin Touadera's visiting agenda includes meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, who is the chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Angola and CAR are members of ICGLR.