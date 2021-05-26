Angola Backs Stronger Joint Position to Restore Order in Mali

Luanda — The State Secretary for Foreign Cooperation and Angolan Communities Domingos Vieira Lopes Tuesday recommended stronger joint stance among the African Countries for the return to normality in Mali.

On Monday, the President of Mali, Bah Ndaw, and prime minister, Moctar Ouané, were detained by military and taken to the Military camp, near the country's capital, Bamako. Therefore, the transition vice president, Col. Assimi Goita, who dismissed his chief, President Bah Ndaw, and prime minister, Moctar Ouané, assured that the transition process was underway" and the elections set for 2022 To the Angolan diplomat, who was speaking ahead of the African Day, the continent moved backward In terms of its performance. According to him, the States must adopt clear policies to change the situation, which does not dignifies the spirit that guided the creation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). . "Unfortunately, we celebrate the 58th anniversary of the continent, now called African Union (AU), in a very difficult political context, in which the continent still reports coups d'etat, as that one happened in Mali" he regretted. He appealed to the African leaders to change their minds, by adopting actions that contribute to the development of the continent and the well-being of its people.

With 55 member states, the African Union has been consolidating the space at the international level and played a key role in strengthening the institutionalization of the continent, in order to achieve common sovereign objectives.