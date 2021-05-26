South Africa: Public Warned of UIF Fraudster

26 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Employment and Labour has warned the public of an individual who is allegedly posing as its employee, and unlawfully charging R200 for assistance with Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims.

In a statement, the department said the individual, identified as "Sharleen Chetty", falsely claims she is an employee of the department that helps thousands of clients daily with their UIF claims for a fee of R200.

"The individual also uses an email address that is similar to those of the department's officials.

"The department wishes to reiterate that assistance with all its services like the UIF and Compensation Fund claims is free."

The department said it was illegal for any agency or person purporting to act on behalf of an applicant to charge a fee for submitting an application for UIF benefits.

"Clients are, therefore, urged not to contact the individual or pay any person for assistance with UIF claims."

The matter has been referred to the UIF's Risk Management, Anti-Corruption and Integrity Management for investigation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.