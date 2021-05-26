South Africa: Africa's World-Class City - Charges Go Up, Up, Up As Services Go Down, Down, Down

analysis

A large proportion of Johannesburg's budget is spent on staff and contractor costs, and there's simply not enough money for what's required to deal with crumbling electricity, water, stormwater and sanitation infrastructure.

For residents of Johannesburg, the cost of living here is world-class, but services in this city of five million people - that generates 15% of South Africa's wealth - are not.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo tabled a R73.3-billion budget on 25 May, which will be funded by inflation-busting charges. Electricity costs are going up by 14.5%, water by 6.6% and sanitation by 6.8%. However, the city has held the property rates tax increase at a relatively low 2%.

The cost of electricity will more than double from last year, although the city still kept it lower than the 15% allowable increase granted this year by electricity regulator, Nersa.

But services in "Africa's world-class city" are deteriorating quickly, with power and water cuts the order of the day.

While Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has declared a war on potholes - and there is progress in patching the streets - the road network on the whole is in decline.

Matongo warned that big electricity users are leaving the national grid...