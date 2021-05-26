Gambia: Coach Tom Saintfiet Unveils Squad for Int'l Training Camp in Turkey

Head of coach The Gambia senior national team, Tom Saintfiet yesterday unveiled a strong 26-player squad for an international training camp in Turkey next month.

Coach Saintfiet and his charges will play against Niger in their first international friendly match on 5 June 2021 before scuffling with Togo in their second international friendly match on 8 June 2021.

The Scorpions will clash with Kosovo in their final international friendly on 11 June 2021.

The players selected for the international training camp in Turkey are:

Sheikh Sibi

Baboucarr Gaye

Lamin Sarr

Leon Guwara

Omar Colley

Buba Sanneh

Muhammed Sanneh

Muhammed Mbaye

Robin Uteseth Bjonholm Jatta

James Gomez

Omar Gaye

Sulayman Marreh

Dawda Ngum

Ebrima Darboe

Yusupha Bobb

Adama Jarju

Musa Barrow

Musa Juwara

Ebrima Colley

Abdoulie Jallow

Aboubakary Kante

22.Yusupha Njie

Assan Ceesay

Muhammed Badmosi

25.Nuha Marong

Dembo Darboe

PSV Wellingara eye vengeance against Jam City in 2nd Division League