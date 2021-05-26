Gambia: Coach Tom Saintfiet Unveils Squad for Int'l Training Camp in Turkey

Head of coach The Gambia senior national team, Tom Saintfiet yesterday unveiled a strong 26-player squad for an international training camp in Turkey next month.
Coach Saintfiet and his charges will play against Niger in their first international friendly match on 5 June 2021 before scuffling with Togo in their second international friendly match on 8 June 2021.
The Scorpions will clash with Kosovo in their final international friendly on 11 June 2021.
The players selected for the international training camp in Turkey are:
Sheikh Sibi
Baboucarr Gaye
Lamin Sarr
Leon Guwara
Omar Colley
Buba Sanneh
Muhammed Sanneh
Muhammed Mbaye
Robin Uteseth Bjonholm Jatta
James Gomez
Omar Gaye
Sulayman Marreh
Dawda Ngum
Ebrima Darboe
Yusupha Bobb
Adama Jarju
Musa Barrow
Musa Juwara
Ebrima Colley
Abdoulie Jallow
Aboubakary Kante
22.Yusupha Njie
Assan Ceesay
Muhammed Badmosi
25.Nuha Marong
Dembo Darboe
PSV Wellingara eye vengeance against Jam City in 2nd Division League